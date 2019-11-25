SSC CGL 2019 Application Ends Today; What's Next

SSC CGl 2019 application process will end today

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conclude the application process for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam 2019 today. The SSC CGL 2019 exam will tentatively be held between March 2 and March 11. The examination will be held in computer-based mode. Eligible candidates can apply for the SSC CGL 2019 exam through the Commission's official website, 'ssc.nic.in'.

After the application process is over, the Commission, in due course of time, will release application status for candidates. After application status, the Commission will release exam city and date information for candidates whose application has been accepted by the Commission.

The Commission will then release the SSC CGL admit cards before the examination.

SSC CGL exam is conducted in four tiers - Tier I and II are computer-based, Tier III is descriptive paper, and Tier IV is skill test and document verification.

Tier I will be held in March (tentatively). Tier I exam is of one hour duration in which a candidate is required to answer 100 questions. Each question carries 2 marks.

There are four sections in SSC CGL Tier I exam - General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension.

In both the computer-based exams, if the exams are conducted in multiple shifts, then the raw marks scored by candidates will be normalized.

