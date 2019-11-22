SSC CGL Registration Process Ends Soon. Details Here

SSC CGL registration 2019: The application process would end soon at ssc.nic.in.

SSC CGL registration 2019: The registration process for the SSC CGL or Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2019 will end soon. The recruitment exam for the SSC CGL 2019 will be held in computer based format during the period from March 2 to March 11, according to the notification released by the Commission on October 22. The Commission is expected to release the complete exam schedule later. Candidates who want to apply for the SSC CGL vacancies may do the same at the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in.

SSC would close the online application portal for the CGL exam registration on November 25.

Aspiring candidates of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2019, are hereby advised, in their own interest, to submit their online applications much before the closing date, ie 25.11.2019 and not to wait till the last date as there may be heavy traffic on the servers during the last days for submission of the applications," the Commission said in a recent notice regarding SSC CGL application.

Selection to posts, specific for the SSC CGL exam, will be based on computer based test, descriptive paper test and skill test.

SSC CGL registration 2019: Interested candidates may apply now at ssc.nic.in.

The computer based test, which is scheduled for March in the coming year, will be held at two successive levels and would assess the academic merit of the candidate. The difficulty level of the questions ranges from matriculation level till graduation level.

SSC CGL recruitment is being done for various posts.

With the pay scale of Pay Level-8 Rs 47600 to 151100, the SSC CGL recruitment will be done for Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer while Assistant Section Officer, Assistant, Inspector of Income Tax, Inspector - Central Excise, Inspector - Preventive Officer, Inspector - Examiner, Assistant Enforcement Officer, Sub Inspector and Inspector recruitment will be done for the pay scale of Pay Level-7 Rs 44900 to 142400.

Recruitment for posts like Assistant/ Superintendent, Divisional Accountant, Junior Statistical Officer and Statistical Investigator Grade-II will be done for the pay scale of Pay Level-6 Rs 35400 to 112400.

The selection process for the 2018 recruitment through CGL exam is underway.

CGL is held annually for filling up Group 'B' and Group 'C' posts in various ministries/ departments/ organizations.

For CGL exam, 26 lakh graduates register every year. Close to 9 lakh candidates take the first level selection exam.

Besides, CGL examination, the Commission also makes recruitment to isolated posts (not covered by the open competitive examinations) through the selection method for different Group `B' (Non-gazetted) and Group `C' (Non-Technical) posts in different Ministries, Departments, Attached and Subordinate Offices of the Government of India.

These examinations are conducted for recruitment to posts where the essential qualification varies from Matriculation to Post Graduation specific to the job requirement.

