SHS Bihar Recrutiment 2018: Apply For 133 Medical Officer Vacancies

State Health Society (SHS) Bihar has released a notification for the recruitment of 133 Medical Officers. 57 vacancies are for Medical officer - Full Time and 76 vacancies for Medical Officer - Part Time. Candidates willing to apply for this vacancy should have an MBBS degree. The selection for the posts will be made on the basis of a Merit List.

The last date to apply online is September 17, 2018 till midnight.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidate must have passed MBBS degree form a recognized university/institute.

Candidate must be registered with the Bihar Medical Council or Medical Council of India.

The upper age limit as on August 1, 2018 is 55 years for all categories.

Application Process

Interested and eligible candidates may apply online through SHS Bihar website - http://164.100.130.11:8091/. There is no application fee for the applicants.

Selection Process

The selection list will be prepared on the basis of merit in the MBBS degree.

