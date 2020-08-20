Selection To State Government Jobs Through CET Score Only: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister

Madhya Pradesh is the first state to take this decision, the CM said.

Welcoming the decision of the Centre for establishing a National Recruitment Agency (NRA), Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said today that selection to all the posts in the state government will be through the exam conducted by the agency. Earlier this week the Chief Minister had announced that the state government jobs will be reserved for the local youths.

"We have already decided that only the youth of the state will be entitled to government jobs in Madhya Pradesh. Now you will also get rid of unnecessary expenses and traffic due to repeated examinations," he said today.

अपने युवा बेटे-बेटियों के कल्याण के लिए हमने एक और अनूठा व क्रांतिकारी निर्णय लिया

है।



प्रदेश की शासकीय नौकरियों के लिए युवाओं को अलग से कोई परीक्षा देने की आवश्यकता नहीं होगी।#NRA द्वारा आयोजित परीक्षा में प्राप्त अंकों के आधार पर ही इन्हें प्रदेश की शासकीय नौकरियां मिलेंगी। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 20, 2020

Madhya Pradesh is the first state to take an unprecedented decision to give jobs on the basis of the marks obtained in the examinations conducted by the national recruitment agency, he mentioned in a series of tweets today.

#NRA द्वारा आयोजित परीक्षाओं में प्राप्त अंकों के आधार पर ही नौकरी देने का अभूतपूर्व निर्णय लेने वाला मध्यप्रदेश पहला राज्य है। इससे युवाओं का जीवन सहज, सुगम बनेगा।



देश के दूसरे राज्य भी मध्यप्रदेश की इस पहल को अपनाकर अपने प्रदेश के बेटे-बेटियों को बड़ी राहत दे सकते हैं। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 20, 2020

Union Cabinet approved the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) on Wednesday. The aim of establishing this agency is to reduce the recruitment cycle by conducting a single preliminary exam for non-gazetted posts of central government which are currently held by 20 different organisations separately.

In the first phase, NRA will hold exams on behalf of the staff selection commission (SSC), institute of banking personnel selection (IBPS) and railway recruitment boards (RRBs). Currently, the biggest exam, which has been pending over an year, is the RRB NTPC and RRB group D exams of the railways. The exams have been pending as the RRBs are yet to hire an external exam conducting agency to conduct the tests.

