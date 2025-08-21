Man Travels 100 Km To Meet Girl, Gets Tied Up, Beaten For 13 Hours

A man from Madhya Pradesh who travelled 100 km to meet a girl he had befriended on Facebook was tied up by her family and beaten for 13 hours, police said on Wednesday.

Officials said the man from Rewa district went to Piprahi village in Mauganj to meet the girl on Saturday when her family members tied his hands and legs with a rope. They allegedly assaulted him from 9 pm on Saturday until 10 am the next day.

The 13-hour ordeal was allegedly filmed, and several clips have now been widely shared.

Superintendent of Police RS Prajapati said, "The video is going viral on social media. The boy is from Baikunthpur and had come to meet a minor girl after befriending her on Facebook. However, no formal complaint has been registered at the Hanumana police station as yet. Still, we have instructed the police station in-charge to collect complete information and take appropriate legal action," he said.