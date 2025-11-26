Madhya Pradesh College Students Set Vehicles On Fire, Break Windows Over Jaundice Outbreak

A massive unrest broke out at VIT University in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore on Tuesday night after students alleged that poor-quality food and contaminated water had caused a jaundice outbreak on campus.

The situation spiralled out of control as angry students torched buses and cars, damaged an ambulance, and vandalized several parts of the university campus, prompting a heavy police deployment from five police stations.

As tension escalated, the university declared a holiday until November 30.

Students claim that poor food and unsafe drinking water have led to widespread illness. Several students allegedly developed jaundice, and some claimed that deaths had occurred due to contaminated water.

The unrest intensified when students alleged that when they raised concerns, hostel wardens and security guards assaulted them and pressured them to remain silent. Attempts to speak with the university administration allegedly yielded "no clear answers."

When student complaints were not addressed, nearly 4,000 students assembled and went on a rampage. They set a bus, a motorcycle, and an ambulance on fire. Hostel windowpanes, the RO plant, and several other campus facilities were also damaged.

The situation quickly escalated beyond the control of campus authorities. Police forces from the Ashta, Jawar, Parvati, Kotwali, and Mandi police stations rushed to the scene. Senior officials, including the SDM and SDOP of Ashta, tried to pacify the students and restore order.

Nitin Tale, SDM, Ashta, confirmed issues with food and water but denied reports of any deaths. "Students had some problems with food and water. There were quality complaints, which led to the protest. There were rumors that children had died due to jaundice, but this is not true. Water and food samples are being collected to fix deficiencies."

KK Nair, Registrar, VIT Bhopal, also dismissed the rumors and said, "Reports of student deaths due to jaundice are baseless. No one has died at the university. Some cases of jaundice have been treated. Water and food have been tested and are fine. We urge people not to spread unfounded news."

Police and district officials are now investigating the incidents, including allegations of food contamination, the illness outbreak, the alleged assault by guards, and the large-scale vandalism.