Madhya Pradesh Government Jobs For Locals Only, Law Soon: Shivraj Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made the announcement in a video statement.

Government jobs in Madhya Pradesh will be reserved for the people of the state, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said today, announcing a decision that could be controversial at a time thousands across the country are facing a job crisis during the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Madhya Pradesh government has taken an important decision today. We will be taking necessary legal steps so that government jobs in Madhya Pradesh are only given to the state's youth. Madhya Pradesh's resources only for children of Madhya Pradesh," Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in a video statement.

Mr Chouhan had earlier said the youth of Madhya Pradesh would be given preference in government jobs. "Madhya Pradesh youths will be given priority in government jobs. It is our duty to be concerned about the youths of our state at a time when job opportunities are scarce," he said on Saturday, addressing the state on Independence Day.

"We will put in place a mechanism to ensure employment to local youths on the basis of their mark-sheets of Class X and XII," he said.

The Chief Minister had also spoken about fighting in court for increasing the OBC quota in jobs from 14 to 27 per cent in the state. The move had been struck down by the Jabalpur High Court.

Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, whose Congress government fell in March, reminded Mr Chauhan that he had tried to bring a law to reserve 70 per cent jobs in state industrial units for people from the state. He had also announced 70 per cent quota in private sector jobs for people of the state.

"How many youth did you give jobs to in your 15-year rule before our government," Mr Nath questioned in tweets, adding, "At least now you have woken up on the job crisis after 15 years and have imitated our decision to reserve jobs for people of the state. It should not remain just an announcement on paper."