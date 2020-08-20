National Recruitment Agency To Benefit Women Job Aspirants: Centre

National recruitment agency (NRA) will benefit women candidates greatly, the government has said.

National recruitment agency (NRA), the common agency that has been approved by the Union Cabinet to conduct job exams for over 20 government organisations, will benefit women candidates greatly, the government has said.

"Women candidates especially from rural areas face constraints in appearing in multiple examinations as they have to arrange for transportation and places to stay in places that are far away. They sometimes have to find suitable persons to accompany them to these Centres that are located far away," it has said.

The location of test centres in every district would greatly benefit candidates from rural areas in general and women candidates in particular, it has added.

NRA will hold Common Eligibility Test or CET for 20 government organisations. This will not only shrink the recruitment cycle, it will also stop the practice of filling multiple application forms, paying exam fees and taking exams more than once.

"A single examination would reduce the financial burden on candidates to a large extent," the government has said.

"Given the financial and other constraints, the candidates from rural background have to make a choice as to which examination they want to appear in. Under the NRA, the candidates by appearing in one examination will get an opportunity to compete for many posts," it added.

Through a common exam, NRA will shortlist candidates for the next stage of exam which will be conducted by the respective recruitment organisations.

The exams will be held, twice a year, differently at graduate, intermediate and class 10 levels.

In the initial phase, NRA will conduct exams for banking, railway and staff selection commission posts.

The agency will arrange centres in every district of the country so that candidates can appear for the test conveniently.

