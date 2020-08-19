National Recruitment Agency, Common Eligibility Test For Jobs: Important Points

NRA will conduct common eligibility test for IBPS, SSC and RRBs initially.

Union cabinet has approved the establishment of a National Recruitment Agency (NRA), a multi agency body to conduct preliminary exams for jobs notified by 20 government organisations. Initially it will conduct exams for only three organisations: the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and the Institute of Banking Service Personnel (IBPS). The exam, which will be known as the Common Eligibility Test (CET) will be computer based and will screen candidates for the higher level of exams. Candidates who qualify the CET will apply to the respective recruitment agency for the higher exam.

National Recruitment Agency, Common Eligibility Test Explained

A single exam will be held for IBPS, SSC and RRB initially. This will be the preliminary exam.

Candidates who qualify this exam will apply to respective recruitment agencies for higher level of exam

For the CET, examination centres will be allotted in every district. Special focus will be on creating examination infrastructure in the 117 aspirational districts

Mock tests will be held for candidates from rural areas

CET score will be valid for three years from the date of declaration of result

There will be no restriction on the number of attempts as long as the candidate's age is within the permissible age limit set for the job

The best of the valid scores will be considered as the current score of the candidate

Separate CET will be held for graduate, higher secondary and class 10 level

There will be a common syllabus for the CET

Candidates would have the facility of registering on a common portal and give a choice of centres.

There will be 24X7 helpline facility and a grievance reddressal portal

