SEBI Officer Recruitment Registration Ends On May 31

The recruitment was announced on March 7 and SEBI will fill a total of 100 vacancies.

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) will close the application window for Officer recruitment on May 31. The recruitment was announced on March 7 and SEBI will fill a total of 100 vacancies in General, Legal, Information Technology, Engineering, Research and Official Language Stream. Meanwhile, SEBI has also notified that the legal online internship will begin in June 2020. The internship program was scheduled to commence in April.

Candidates should have relevant educational qualifications as mentioned in the job notification. "Candidates who have appeared for the final examinations and waiting for the results are eligible to appear for the Phase I, Phase II and Phase III of selection process. However, the offer to join SEBI to the selected candidates shall be subject to production of necessary documents evidencing successfully obtaining the requisite qualification," reads the job notice.

Candidates can apply for maximum of two streams only. Candidates will have to submit separate online application for each stream and pay fee separately for each application.

Candidates belonging to general, OBC and EWS category have to pay Rs 1000 as application fee and candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwD categories have to pay Rs 100.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of two computer based tests and one personal interview round. The computer based test will have questions from the respective discipline, English language and General Awareness.

SEBI will also provide pre-examination to candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD categories. The training will be free of cost and will be given at Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and New Delhi centres.

"The successful candidates recruited for the post of Officer Grade 'A' shall undergo probation of two years. The candidates shall be confirmed in the services of SEBI subject to their satisfactory performance during the probation period," the job notice released by SEBI reads.

