SEBI Legal Online Internship Begins In June, Registration Deadline Extended

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) will begin the legal online internship in June 2020. The internship program was scheduled to commence in April. The program is open to candidates who have completed at least 3 years of the 5 year LLB course or 2 years of the 3 year LLB course. Students pursuing LLM course are also eligible to apply.

Internship Details

The duration of the internship is minimum 4 weeks. "A stipend of Rs. 10,000/-shall be provided upon satisfactory and successful completion of the internship," SEBI has said.

During the internship duration, the applicant should be available through online medium such as video-conferencing and tele-conferencing at all times during the working hours on weekdays.

If an applicant persistently fails to be available without any reasonable explanation or discontinues the program midway, their Law School/ University shall be informed of the same and the applicant shall not be considered for future internships with SEBI, it has said.

Candidates have to submit their application to legalinternship@sebi.gov.in on or before May 25.

