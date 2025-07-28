How To Get An Internship In Top 500 Companies Via Government Scheme

PM Internship Scheme 2025: The Ministry of Corporate Affairs will soon begin the registration process for the PM Internship Scheme 2025. This initiative is aimed at providing internship opportunities to young people across India, especially those from non-premier institutions and low-income households.

The official notification reads: "Internship, for the purpose of this Scheme is envisaged as an arrangement between the intern and the company in which the company provides an opportunity to the intern to get training, gain experience and skills within the real-life environment of the business or organization that helps in bridging the gap between academic learning and industry requirements, in turn, assisting enhancement of her/his employability."

Steps to Register for PM Internship Scheme 2025

Visit the official website: pminternship.mca.gov.in

Click on the "Register" button on the homepage

You'll be directed to a new page

Fill in the registration form with the required details and submit

Based on your inputs, the system will create a resume

Apply for up to 5 internship roles based on your preferences (location, sector, role, qualification)

Save your application for reference

Eligibility Criteria

Completed 10th, 12th, ITI, Polytechnic, or Diploma

Fresh graduates from non-premier institutes

For ITI: Matriculation + relevant trade certificate

For Diploma: 12th + diploma from an AICTE-recognized institution

For Degree: Bachelor's from a UGC/AICTE-recognized university

Age: Between 18 and 24 years (Relaxation for SC/ST/OBC candidates)

Benefits

Rs 5,000 monthly stipend

Rs 6,000 one-time support for incidental expenses

Real-time exposure to work environments in reputed companies

Insurance benefits under government schemes

Shortlisting and Selection Process

Shortlisting is done based on preferences submitted by the candidates and the needs specified by the companies. Preference will be given to candidates from underrepresented backgrounds including SC, ST, OBC, and Persons with Disabilities, to ensure fair and inclusive participation.

Each company will receive 2-3 times more applications than available internship slots. They will review the applications and resumes, and send internship offers through the portal. Selected candidates can accept the offer online.

Scheme Goals

The PM Internship Scheme 2025 has set an initial target to benefit 1.25 lakh youth during its pilot phase, with a broader five-year vision to provide internship opportunities to one crore young individuals, especially those from economically weaker backgrounds.

Contact Information

For queries or assistance, applicants can reach out via email at pminternship@mca.gov.in or contact the helpline at 1800 11 6090.