SEBI Officer Recruitment: Registration Deadline Extended

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has extended the registration deadline for the officer recruitment process. As per the revised schedule, candidates can now submit their application till May 31. The recruitment was announced on March 7.

A total of 100 vacancies were announced in General Stream, Legal Stream, Information Technology Stream, Engineering Stream, Research Stream and Official Language Stream.

Candidates should have relevant educational qualifications as mentioned in the job notification. "Candidates who have appeared for the final examinations and waiting for the results are eligible to appear for the Phase I, Phase II and Phase III of selection process. However, the offer to join SEBI to the selected candidates shall be subject to production of necessary documents evidencing successfully obtaining the requisite qualification," reads the job notice.

The selection process comprises of three phases. Phase I and II will be computer-based examinations, and Phase III will be personal interview.

Candidates can apply for maximum of two streams only. Candidates will have to submit separate online application for each stream and pay fee separately for each application.

The application fee is Rs. 1000 for General, OBC, and EWS category candidates, and Rs. 100 for SC, ST, and PwD candidates.

