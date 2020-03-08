SEBI Announces Over 100 Assistant Manager Vacancies

SEBi Recruitment 2020: SEBI has announced over 100 Assistant manager vacancies

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has announced Assistant Manager (Officer Grade A) vacancies. SEBI will recruit on 147 Assistant Manager vacancies. The vacancies have been announced for General Stream, Legal Stream, Information Technology Stream, Engineering Stream, Research Stream and Official Language Stream. The online application process for the recruitment has started and will conclude on March 23, 2020.

The selection process comprises of three phases. Phase I and II will be computer-based examinations, and Phase III will be personal interview.

A candidate must not be older than 30 years as on February 29, 2020. The upper age limit will be relaxed by 5 years for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes and by 3 years for candidates belonging to OBC (Non Creamy Layer) category.

An applicant must have a Bachelor's degree in the relevant stream. For Research, and Official Language stream, the candidate should have a Master's degree. Candidates can check the minimum eligibility requirement from the official advertisement.

Candidates are permitted to apply for maximum of two streams only for which they are eligible to apply. Candidates will have to submit separate online application for each stream and pay fee separately for each application.

Eligible candidate will be able to apply for the recruitment through SEBI website, 'sebi.gov.in'. The application fee is Rs. 1000 for General, OBC, and EWS category candidates, and Rs. 100 for SC, ST, and PwD candidates.

The Phase I exam will be held on April 12, 2020. Admit card release date will be announced later.

