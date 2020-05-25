SEBI's Department Of Economic And Policy Analysis Offers Internship Opportunity

SEBI internship: Selected candidates will receive Rs 35,000 stipend per month.

The Department of Economic and Policy Analysis under Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has invited applications for internship. Candidates should have completed at least two years in their full time PhD program from a recognized Institute/ University. PhD thesis should be related to Financial Economics.

Candidates must have scored minimum 60% marks at postgraduate level and should not be more than 35 years of age as on April 1.

Internship Details

This internship programme is only for domestic full time PhD students, the internship notice released by SEBI reads. "No part time PhD students will be eligible for internship at SEBI," it adds.

Selected candidates will receive Rs 35,000 stipend per month.

"Application (hard copy) should be sent through the Head of the Department of the institute/ university from which the candidate is pursuing full time PhD. No individual applications will be entertained," SEBI has said on the application submission procedure.

The last date by which the application should reach the SEBI is June 10.

Meanwhile, the online legal internship programme in SEBI will begin in June. The duration of the internship is minimum 4 weeks and selected candidates will receive monthly stipend of Rs 10,000.

Click here for more Jobs News