SBI SCO Recruitment Registration Process Ends Today; Details Here

SBI SCO recruitment forms can be filled online at sbi.co.in

SBI SCO recruitment 2021: Registration process for State Bank of India's SBI SCO recruitment will close today. The application forms for various posts including Deputy Manager (Agri Spl), Relationship Manager (OMP) and Product Manager (OMP) can be filled online on the official website of the bank at sbi.co.in.

The selection for SBI Specialist Cadre Officers on regular basis will be based on shortlisting and interview.

"Mere fulfilling minimum qualification and experience will not vest any right in candidate for being called for interview. The Shortlisting Committee constituted by the Bank will decide the shortlisting parameters and thereafter, adequate number of candidates, as decided by the Bank will be shortlisted and called for interview. The decision of the Bank to call the candidates for the interview shall be final. No correspondence will be entertained in this regard," the SBI SCO official notification said.

SBI SCO recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Number of vacancies - On regular basis

Deputy Manager (Agri Spl) - 10

Relationship Manager (OMP) - 6

Product Manager (OMP) - 2

Assistant Manager- Engineer (Civil) - 36

Assistant Manager- Engineer (Electrical) - 10

Assistant Manager (Marketing & Communication) - 4

Number of vacancies - On contract basis

Circle Defence Banking Advisor - 1

Merit list for the selection of SBI SCO will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in interview only.

"In case more than one candidate score the cut-off marks (common marks at cut-off point), such candidates will be ranked according to their age in descending order, in the merit," the notification said.

