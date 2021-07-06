State Bank of India invites applications for 6,100 apprentices recruitment

State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for engagement as apprentices under the Apprentice Act 1961. Candidates may apply for this SBI apprentice recruitment online through the link given at nsdcindia.org/apprenticeship or apprenticeshipindia.org or bfsissc.com or bank.sbi/careers or sbi.co.in/careers. The bank will be recruiting 6,100 apprentices through this recruitment process.

A notification released by the SBI said the candidates can apply for engagement as apprentices in one state only.

Selection for engagement of apprentices would be based on the basis of online written test and test of local language. The online examinations is tentatively scheduled for August this year.

"Candidates can appear for the examination only once under this engagement project. The process of registration is complete only when fee is deposited with the Bank through online mode on or before the last date for payment of fees," the SBI apprentice notification said.

State wise seats of apprentices, state wise local languages, district wise training seats, age, education qualification, duration of training, training, stipend, selection process, examination centres, fees and other related parameters are mentioned on the official notification released by the bank.

