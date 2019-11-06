SBI Apprentice Result Released. Check Here

SBI Apprentice result is available on the career section of the official website, sbi.co.in.

SBI Apprentice result 2019: State Bank of India (SBI) apprentice recruitment exam result has been announced. The SBI Apprentice result can be accessed from the career section of the official website, sbi.co.in. The roll numbers of the selected candidates have been provided on the official website. The SBI Apprentice exam was held on October 23. SBI would induct 700 apprentices in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh through this recruitment.

"The Provisionally Selected Candidates are being advised by way of SMS seperately. Please await further instructions from SBI Local Head Office of your applied State (sic)," says the SBI Apprentice result notification.

The SBI Apprentice result notification also said the selection is provisional and subject to "Qualifying the Proficiency test in Local Language.... Fulfilment of eligibility criteria/ conditions as prescribed in our advertisement No. CRPD/APPR/2019-20/14 dated 17.09.2019.... Correctness of information given by the candidate at the time of registration".

SBI would select candidates for apprenticeship on the basis of online written test and test of local language.

The local languages in which the candidate needs to be proficient are Punjabi and/ or Hindi. Candidates who produce 10th or 12th standard mark sheet/certificate evidencing having studied the specified opted local language will not be required to take the language test.

The online test comprised of questions from general/ financial awareness, general English, quantitative aptitude and reasoning ability & computer aptitude.

The online test carried a total of 100 marks and the question paper was bilingual: Hindi and English.

