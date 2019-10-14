SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2019 Released. Direct Download Link Here

SBI admit card can be downloaded from the official portal, sbi.co.in.

SBI Apprentice admit card 2019: State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI Apprentice admit card for the online exam scheduled for October 23. The SBI admit card can be downloaded from the official portal, sbi.co.in. The online registration for the recruitment was concluded on October. Candidates who have applied for the apprenticeship may now download their SBI admit card after entering registration details on the official portal. SBI has proposed to induct 700 apprentices in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh through this recruitment.

SBI Apprentice admit card 2019: How to download

Candidates may follow the steps given here to download their SBI Apprentice admit card 2019:

Step 1 : Visit the SBI website, www.sbi.co.in/careers.

Step 2 : In the latest notification section, look for SBI Apprentice admit card 2019 link

Step 3 : Click on the download link

Step 4 : On next page open (a third party portal) enter the required details.

Step 5 : Submit and download your SBI Apprentice admit card

SBI Apprentice admit card 2019: Direct download link

Download your SBI Apprentice admit card 2019 from the direct download link given here:

SBI Apprentice admit card direct download link

SBI would select candidates for apprenticeship on the basis of online written test and test of local language.

The local languages in which the candidate needs to be proficient are Punjabi and/ or Hindi.

Candidates who produce 10th or 12th standard mark sheet/certificate evidencing having studied the specified opted local language will not be required to take the language test

The apprentices are eligible for stipend of 70% of semi-skilled labour wages as applicable in the respective states as per Apprentices Act or Rs.8000 per month whichever is higher. The trainee is not eligible for any other allowances/ benefits. The duration of the training period will be 1 year.

Candidates should note that this is not an employment in SBI.

Click here for more Jobs News



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.