SBI Apprentice Exam Likely To Be Held On October 23

Admit cards for the SBI apprentice exam is expected to be released on October 15.

The online exam for SBI apprentice recruitment is expected to be held on October 23. However SBI is yet to confirm the exam date. The online registration for the recruitment will conclude today. Candidates who have not applied for the apprenticeship yet can do so by filling and submitting the application forms available online at sbi.co.in. SBI has proposed to induct 700 apprentices in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh through this recruitment.

Application forms are also available at the official website of National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), the Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Sector Skill Council of India and government's apprenticeship training portal.

Apply Here

Graduates within 20-28 years of age are eligible for the recruitment. Relaxation in upper age limit is applicable as per Government of India guidelines for SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwD candidates.

RBI Grade B Officer Exam In November

SBI would select candidates for apprenticeship on the basis of online written test and test of local language. The local languages in which the candidate needs to be proficient are Punjabi and/ or Hindi. Candidates who produce 10th or 12th standard mark sheet/certificate evidencing having studied the specified opted local language will not be required to take the language test

The apprentices are eligible for stipend of 70% of semi-skilled labour wages as applicable in the respective states as per Apprentices Act or Rs.8000 per month whichever is higher. The trainee is not eligible for any other allowances/ benefits. The duration of the training period will be 1 year.

Candidates should note that this is not an employment in SBI.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.