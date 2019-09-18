SBI Announces 700 Apprentice Vacancies, Begins Online Application Process

SBI apprentice recruitment 2019: Online application begins for 700 vacancies

SBI Recruitment 2019: State Bank of India (SBI) has announced apprentice recruitment in the states of Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh. A total of 700 apprentice vacancies are available out of which 150 each is available in Himachal Pradesh and Haryana, and 400 is available in Punjab. The online application for SBI Apprentice recruitment has begun and will conclude on October 16, 2019. Candidates would be selected on the basis of an online examination and test of local language. The apprenticeship period will be one year only and will not be extended.

Anyone with a graduation degree from a recognized university or institute is eligible to apply for SBI Apprentice recruitment. The lower age limit is 20 years and upper age limit is 28 years. Reserved category candidates will be provided relaxation on upper age limit as per Government of India regulations.

SBI SO 2019: SBI Announces Recruitment For Specialist Cadre Officers (Regular Basis)

The application will be accepted only in the online mode. There is no application fee involved. Candidates can apply using this direct link.

An apprentice after selection will receive 'stipend of 70% of semi-skilled labour wages as applicable in the respective states as per Apprentices Act or Rs.8000 per month whichever is higher'.

The examination for selection of Apprentices will be conducted in computer-based mode. The examination will be of one hour duration and will have 100 questions carrying one mark each. The test will have four sections - General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude. Each section will have 25 questions. Each section will have separate timing of 15 minutes.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.