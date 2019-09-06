SBI Announces Recruitment For Specialist Cadre Officers

SBI Recruitment 2019 For Specialist Cadre Officer

State Bank of India (SBI) has announced a total of 487 vacancies of Specialist cadre officers. The Bank seeks applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the specialist cadre officer post on regular basis. Online registration window will be open till September 25.

Apply Online

Eligibility Criteria

The selection to few posts will be through written test and interview, while for other posts candidates will be selected on the basis of interview.

Cases where there are both written exam and interview, 70% weightage will be given to the test and 30% to the interview. The test will be conducted tentatively on October 20.

On the exam day, "candidates must bring one photo identity proof such as Passport/Aadhar/ PAN Card/Driving License/Voter's Card/ Bank Passbook with duly attested Photograph in original as well as a self-attested Photocopy thereof. The photocopy of Identity proof should be submitted along with call letter to the invigilators in the examination hall, failing which or if identity of candidates is in doubt the candidate will not be permitted to appear for the test," reads the job notice released by SBI.

Apart from this, SBI has also started recruitment process for few other specialist cadre officer posts (contract) and for the post of Circle Defence Banking Advisor (Army). Registration links for these recruitment is active now. The online application forms are available on the official website sbi.co.in.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.