Google Student Researcher Programme 2026: Applications Open, Check Details Here

Google Student Researcher Programme 2026: Google has invited applications for its 2026 Student Researcher Internship and Apprentice Programme and registrations are currently open. The programme offers students the opportunity to conduct research and develop solutions to real-world, large-scale problems. Candidates pursuing a Bachelor's, Master's, or PhD degree are eligible to apply through the Google Careers website. The last date to submit applications is February 26, 2026.

Who Can Apply?

Students currently pursuing a Bachelor's, Master's or PhD degree in Computer Science, Linguistics, Statistics, Biostatistics, Applied Mathematics, Operations Research, Economics, or Natural Sciences, or equivalent practical experience can apply for the programme.

You are required to have experience in one area of computer science (e.g., Natural Language Understanding, Human Computer Interactions, Generative Media, Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Algorithmic Foundations of Optimization, Quantum Information Science, Data Science, Software Engineering, or similar areas).

Preferred Qualifications

Students currently enrolled in a full-time degree programme in the EMEA region and planning to return to the programme after completing the internship will be preferred.

Prior research experience, including internships, full-time roles, or work in a laboratory setting.

Experience contributing to research communities or initiatives, such as publishing papers in leading conferences or journals.

Proficiency in one or more general-purpose programming languages, including C/C++, Java, MATLAB, Go, Python, or similar.

How to Apply for the Google Researcher Internship Programme