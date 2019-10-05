RBI Grade B Officer exam in November; apply latest by October 11

The first phase exam for selection of Grade B officers in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will be held on November 9. This year RBI has proposed to fill up 199 vacancies through direct recruitment in combined seniority group streams in Department of Economic and Policy Research (DEPR) & Department of Statistics and Information Management (DSIM).

RBI Grade B Officer Recruitment: Know How To Apply

The first phase exam would be an objective type test on Economics/ Statistics.

The second phase exam would be a descriptive type test and would also have a paper on English language.

The first phase and second phase exam would carry a total of 300 marks.

The standard and difficulty level of the question paper would be that of Master's Degree examination of any central university.

Selected candidates will draw a starting basic pay of Rs 35,150 per month and will also be eligible for dearness allowance, local allowance, house rent allowance, family allowance and grade allowance as per rules in force from time to time. At present, initial monthly gross emolument for RBI Grade B officers is approximately Rs 77,208.

"For candidates possessing very high academic or professional qualification / experience of significant value to the Bank, the Bank may, at its sole discretion, consider granting up to four advance increments. The Board, at its sole discretion, may consider requests for higher emoluments because of higher qualification/special experience of value to the Bank at the interview stage only," reads the job notice.

