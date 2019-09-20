Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) Announces Recruitment For Officers In Grade B

RBI Officers Grade B recruitment advertisement released today

Reserve Bank of India (RBI), today, announced direct recruitment of Officers in Grade B. Officers would be recruited for General posts, for posts available with Department of Economic and Policy Research (DEPR), and Department of Statistics and Information Management (DSIM). The online registration for RBI Officers Grade B will begin from September 21 and conclude on October 11, 2019.

RBI will recruit total 199 Officers. Out of the total vacancies announced, 156 are under general recruitment, 20 are with DEPR and 23 vacancies are with DSIM.

The minimum eligibility qualification required is different for different departments. For general recruitment, the candidates need to have completed Bachelor's degree with minimum 60 per cent marks in graduation, 12th, and 10th exam. For vacancies available with DEPR, and DSIM, candidates need a higher and specialized degree. Interested applicants can refer to the official recruitment advertisement.

candidates applying for RBI Officers recruitment should not be younger than 21 years and older than 30 years. For candidates possessing M.Phil. and PhD qualification, upper age limit is 32 and 34 years respectively.

RBI allows relaxation on upper age limit to candidates belonging to reserved categories.

The selection of candidates for the advertised posts will be done on the basis of online examination which will be conducted in two phases and interview. The phase I examination is scheduled on November 9, 2019.

Click here for Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.