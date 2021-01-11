SBI Apprentice Exam Likely To Be Held This Month

SBI apprentice exam is likely to be held this month.

The online exam for selection of apprentices in the State Bank of India (SBI) is likely to be held this month. The exact dates of the exam have not been announced yet. There will be no interview and candidates who qualify in the online exam will appear for a local language test.

The SBI apprentice exam would comprise questions from general/ financial awareness, general English, quantitative aptitude and reasoning ability and computer aptitude. The exam would carry a total of 100 questions and will carry a maximum of 100 marks. The total duration of the exam will be 1 hour and each section will have separate timing. The questions will be bilingual, in English and in Hindi. There will be negative marking in which one-fourth of the total marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

"Candidates are required to score a minimum percentage marks on aggregate (For SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates, 5% relaxation available thereon). Minimum qualifying marks on aggregate will be as decided by the Bank. There are no minimum qualifying marks for individual subject. Merit list will be drawn State wise and category wise," the bank has mentioned in the job notification.

SBI is offering three years apprenticeship and will fill 8,500 vacancies. "The selected apprentices should be willing to qualify in the examinations of IIBF (JAIIB/CAIIB) during 3 years apprenticeship engagement in the Bank," it has said in the notification.

