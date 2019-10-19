SBI Apprentice Recruitment Exam Next Week

State Bank of India (SBI)'s apprentice recruitment exam will be held on October 23.

State Bank of India (SBI)'s apprentice recruitment exam will be held on October 23. The admit cards have been released. SBI would induct 700 apprentices in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh through this recruitment.

SBI would select candidates for apprenticeship on the basis of online written test and test of local language. The local languages in which the candidate needs to be proficient are Punjabi and/ or Hindi. Candidates who produce 10th or 12th standard mark sheet/certificate evidencing having studied the specified opted local language will not be required to take the language test.

The online test would comprise questions from general/ financial awareness, general English, quantitative aptitude and reasoning ability & computer aptitude.

The online test would have sectional timing. The test would carry a total of 100 marks and the question paper will be bilingual: Hindi and English. There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the objective tests. 1/4th of mark assigned for question will be deducted for each wrong answer.

On the exam day candidates should carry one photo identity proof in original as well as a self-attested photocopy. The photocopy of Identity proof should be submitted along with call letter to the invigilators in the examination hall. The photo identity proof can be passport/ Aadhaar/ PAN Card/ Driving Licence/ Voter's Card/ Bank Passbook with duly attested Photograph/ Identity Card issued by School or College/ Gazetted officer in the official letter head.

