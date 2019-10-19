SBI PO Final Result Declared

Successful candidates can also download the letter.

State Bank of India (SBI) has concluded the Probationary Officer (PO) recruitment process within seven months. The SBI PO final result was declared on October 18. The recruitment drive was held for selecting candidates for filling up 2,000 PO posts.

The final merit list, having the roll numbers of selected candidates, is available on the official website.

Final Merit List

"The selected candidates, at the time of joining, will have to execute a Bond for a value of 2.00 lakh to serve the Bank for a minimum period of three years. The Bond will be invoked by the Bank if the candidate resigns from the service of the Bank before expiry of three years from the date of joining," reads the job notice released by SBI.

The starting basic pay of SBI PO is 27,620 (with 4 advance increments) in the scale of 23700-980/7-30560-1145/2-32850-1310/7-42020 applicable to Junior Management Grade Scale-I. The official is also eligible for D.A, H.R.A/ Lease rental, C.C.A, Medical and other allowances & perquisites as per rules in force from time to time. The total compensation per annum on CTC basis will be a minimum of 8.20 lacs and maximum of 13.08 lacs depending on place of posting and other factors.

Before joining, selected candidates will be made aware of the basic banking knowledge through an online course. It is mandatory for the candidates to complete this course before joining.

On joining, candidates will be on probation for two years wherein they will be subjected to continuous assessment. Those candidates who qualify in the assessment as per standards determined by the Bank from time to time, will be confirmed in the Service of the Bank in Junior Management Grade Scale-I (JMGS-I).

