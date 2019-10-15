SBI Begins Online Application Process For Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) Recruitment

SBI SCO recruitment 2019 application process begins online

State Bank of India (SBI) has begun the online application process for the recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) advertised recently. The recruitment would be on regular/contractual basis. This recruitment falls under the advertisement number CRPD/SCO/2019-20/16 and is not be confused with the SCO recruitment under the advertisement number CRPD/SCO/2019-20/08 which was announced in July this year.

SBI has advertised 77 vacancies for different posts under this recruitment. Some posts like Manager Analyst and Deputy Manager have been announced for regular recruitment and other posts such as Executive and Senior Executive have been announced for contractual recruitment.

Candidates should refer to the official advertisement for the nature of the recruitment, eligibility, and other conditions before applying for SBI SCO recruitment.

SBI Specialist Cadre Officer Recruitment Reopens

Eligible candidates can apply for SBI SCO 2019 recruitment from the official SBI careers website. The application fee is Rs. 750 for General, OBC, and EWS candidates. There's no application fee for SC, ST, and PwD candidates.

The selection process does not involve a written test for this SBI SCO recruitment. Applicants will be shortlisted on the parameters decided by the bank's panel and only shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview. The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of scores obtained in interview only. In case of a tie, the candidates will be ranked according to their age in descending order, in the merit.

