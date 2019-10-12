SBI Specialist Cadre Officer Recruitment Reopens

SBI specialist cadre officer recruitment 2019: Apply online at sbi.co.in latest by October 31

The Central Recruitment and Promotion Department of State Bank of India (SBI) has re-opened the recruitment process for Specialist Cadre Officers notified in July 2019 in CRPD/SCO/2019-20/08 advertisement. Candidates who had not applied for the post can fill and submit their application now. The online application forms are available at the official website sbi.co.in. The last date for submission of application is October 31.

Through this recruitment, SBI would select candidates for the post of SME Credit Analyst (Sector Specialist), SME Credit Analyst (Structuring) and SME Credit Analyst in Project Finance Strategic Business Unit (PFSBU) department, which is a one-stop-shop of financial services for new projects as well as expansion, diversification and modernisation of existing projects in infrastructure and non -infrastructure sectors.

In the earlier notification, vacancies were announced for Deputy General Manager (Capital Planning) and Credit Analyst as well. A total of 76 vacancies were notified by SBI in this recruitment.

"Candidates who had already applied, need not apply afresh and their candidature will be considered for the respective posts for which they had applied," reads the job notice.

"Candidates serving in government/ quasi government offices, public sector undertakings including nationalised banks and financial institutions are advised to submit 'no objection certificate' from their employer at the time of interview, failing which their candidature may not be considered and travelling expenses, if any, otherwise admissible, will not be paid," the notification adds.

