COVID-19: SBI Postpones Recruitment Exams Scheduled On May 23

SBI postpones exams scheduled on May 23.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has postponed the recruitment exams scheduled on May 23 for Pharmacist and Data Analyst posts. The bank has not announced any new exam dates. "In view of the Covid-19 Pandemic, the Online Examination scheduled to be held on 23.05.2021 has been deferred till further notice," it has notified. The admit cards of all the candidates who had registered for the exam have already been released.

For both the posts, candidates will be selected on the basis of the written exam and interview.

Candidates who qualify the written exam will be shortlisted for the interview. "Outstation candidates, who may be called for interview after short-listing will be reimbursed the cost of Train fare (3 A/C) for the shortest route in India OR the actual travel cost (whichever is lower) on the basis of actual journey. Local transportation will not be reimbursed. A candidate, if found ineligible for the post will not be permitted to appear for the interview and will not be reimbursed any fare," the Bank has said in the job notice.

Meanwhile, the deadline for SBI junior associate recruitment registration ends tomorrow. A total of 5,000 regular vacancies and 237 backlog vacancies will be filled through this recruitment. Graduates, between 20-28 years of age as on April 1, are eligible for the post.

