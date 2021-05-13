SBI To Conduct Data Analyst, Pharmacist Exam On May 23, Download Admit Card

SBI will conduct exams on May 23 for selection of pharmacists and specialist cadre officers.

The State Bank of India (SBI) will conduct examinations on May 23 for selection of specialist cadre officers and pharmacists. The admit cards for the exam have been released online on the official website of the Bank.

SBI Admit Card (Pharmacist Exam)

SBI Admit Card (Specialist Cadre Officer Exam)

"Mobile phones, pagers or any other communication devices are not allowed inside the premises where the examination is being conducted. Any infringement of these instructions shall entail cancellation of candidature and disciplinary action including ban from future examinations. ) Candidates are advised in their own interest not to bring any of the banned item including mobile phones/pagers to the venue of the examination, as arrangement for safekeeping cannot be assured. Candidates are not permitted to use or have in possession of calculators in examination premises," the SBI has said.

For both the posts, candidates will be selected on the basis of the written exam and interview.

Candidates who qualify the written exam will be shortlisted for the interview. "Outstation candidates, who may be called for interview after short-listing will be reimbursed the cost of Train fare (3 A/C) for the shortest route in India OR the actual travel cost (whichever is lower) on the basis of actual journey. Local transportation will not be reimbursed. A candidate, if found ineligible for the post will not be permitted to appear for the interview and will not be reimbursed any fare," the Bank has said in the job notice.

