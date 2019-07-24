Low EWS Cut Off (Less Than Half Of SC, General Candidates) In SBI Exam Raises Eyebrows

SBI Clerk Prelims exam results were announced on Tuesday.

Low cut-off marks set for the newly introduced economically weaker sections (EWS) candidates in a bank recruitment exam conducted by SBI has raised eyebrows. For the Clerk (also known as Junior Associates) recruitment examination held by the State Bank of India (SBI) in June, the Careers section of the Bank has set 28.5 per cent marks as the cut-off for the EWS candidates while the cut-off for Scheduled Caste (SC), General and Other Backward Communities (OBC) is 61.25 per cent.

The bank will select the candidates for its next level of recruitment, which is the Main examination, based on the cut-off released for each category.

The Bank has released the SBI Prelims results yesterday for the recruitment of 8,653 posts yesterday. The Main examinations will be held in August.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President M.K.Stalin on Wednesday said the low cut-off marks for EWS as against that for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and other categories in the exam shows how the Central government has thrown social justice into a deep pit.

In a tweet, Stalin said: "In the preliminary exam for recruitment of Junior Associate post, the SBI had fixed the cut off mark for EWS category at 28.5 per cent as against the cut off mark for SC, General and Other Backward Communities (OBC) at 61.25 per cent and for ST at 53.75 per cent."

He urged the Central government to remove the 10 per cent reservation for EWS.



NDTV has contacted the Bank to know the reason for this huge difference in cut-off percentage, which, did not elicit any response (This story will be updates as we get SBI's version on this).

(With Inputs from IANS)

