SBI Clerk Prelims Result: How To Check Your Results

SBI Clerk prelims exam results will be available at sbi.co.in

The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the SBI clerk results for the examinations held recently. The junior associate or clerk preliminary examination results will be available on the official website at sbi.co.in. As of now, the official website of the SBI careers section is not responding. According to some reports, the results have been announced, but, NDTV could not confirm this news.

However, the Bank has released the admit card for the SBI clerk main examinations today. The main examination admit cards are available on the following link.

SBI clerk main examination direct link

The SBI clerk main examination admit card link will be available to download till October 17.

SBI Clerk prelims result: How to check

The candidates who have appeared for the SBI clerk exam may download their clerk prelims result following the steps given here:

Step 1: Click on the SBI clerk prelims result direct link provided on the homepage of the careers page of sbi.co.in

Step 2: On next page open, check your SBI clerk result with your roll number or registration number

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 5,000 regular vacancies and 237 backlog vacancies will be filled through this recruitment. Candidates will be selected through two exams-- preliminary and main-- and a test of the local language. The preliminary exam is tentatively scheduled in June 2021.

Graduates, between 20-28 years of age as on April 1, are eligible for the post.

After appointment, candidates will be on probation for a period of 6 months. Newly recruited Junior Associates will be required to complete e-lessons as prescribed by the bank during the probation, for getting confirmed in the Bank.

The registration process for this recruitment was held till May 20.

