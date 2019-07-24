SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2019 Result Released; Selection Process Explained

SBI Clerk Prelims result 2019 has been released on the official website

SBI Clerk Result 2019: State Bank of India (SBI) released the result for Clerk Prelim exam on July 23, 2019. The SBI Clerk Prelims result is available on the bank's official careers portal and candidates can check their result using their roll number or registration number, and date of birth. Candidates who have qualified in the Clerks prelims exam will now appear for the main examination which is due to be conducted in August. The admit cards for the SBI Clerk Main exam is expected soon.

SBI had advertised 8653 clerk vacancies including 60 vacancies for Special Recruitment drive.

The SBI selection process for Clerks/Junior Associates involves a preliminary exam, main exam, and a test for specified local language for candidates who have not studied a local language in 10th or 12th. The local language test is held only for those candidates who cannot produce 10th or 12th marks sheet/certificate as proof of having studied the subject.

The local language test is only qualifying in nature. A candidate who clears the main examination must appear in the local language test (conducted only for those who did not study it in 10th or 12th). The local language test will be conducted before joining and if a candidate does not pass in the test they would be disqualified.

The SBI Main exam will be conducted in August 2019. The exam will be computer-based and will be of 2 hours and 40 minutes duration. The exam will test four core areas - financial awareness, English language, quantitative aptitude, and reasoning ability and computer aptitude.

