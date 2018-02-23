SBI Junior Associates Recruitment 2018: Pre-Exam Training Call Letter To Be Released On 25 February Candidates can start downloading the SBI Junior Associates pre exam training call letter from the official website sbi.co.in 25 February onwards.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT SBI Clerical Cadre JA Recruitment 2018: Details On Pre Exam Training New Delhi: Pre Exam training for State Bank of India (SBI) Junior Associate recruitment will begin soon. Admit cards for the same will be released on 25 February. Candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ XS or religious minority community can download the call letter from the official website as and when it is released. SBI provides the training to the candidates belonging to above mentioned reserved categories for all the recruitment exams it conducts. Candidates who wish to join the training mention their preference during online registration and the bank conducts the training at selected centres in various cities across the nation.



Admit card for the



SBI Junior Associates Recruitment: Check Selection Procedure Here



After the completion of prelims and main exam, a wait list of up to 50% of vacancies (State-category wise) will be maintained. Candidates will be released from this wait list on quarterly basis against non-joining and resignation out of the current batch only, subject to the candidates securing minimum qualifying marks as may be stipulated by the Bank for selection. This wait list will be valid for a period of one year from the date of declaration of final result.



Click here for more



Pre Exam training for State Bank of India () Junior Associate recruitment will begin soon. Admit cards for the same will be released on 25 February. Candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ XS or religious minority community can download the call letter from the official website as and when it is released. SBI provides the training to the candidates belonging to above mentioned reserved categories for all the recruitment exams it conducts. Candidates who wish to join the training mention their preference during online registration and the bank conducts the training at selected centres in various cities across the nation.Admit card for the SBI Junior Associates prelims will be out on 1 March 2018. As notified by the Bank, exam will be held in March/ April 2018. For the ease of candidates, SBI will also release an 'acquaint yourself booklet' along with the prelims admit card. After the completion of prelims and main exam, a wait list of up to 50% of vacancies (State-category wise) will be maintained. Candidates will be released from this wait list on quarterly basis against non-joining and resignation out of the current batch only, subject to the candidates securing minimum qualifying marks as may be stipulated by the Bank for selection. This wait list will be valid for a period of one year from the date of declaration of final result.Click here for more Jobs News