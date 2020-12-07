SBI Apprentice Recruitment: Registration Ends This Week, Important Points To Know

SBI recruitment 2020: Registration for apprenticeship will close on December 10

The State Bank of India (SBI) will close the registration window on December 10 for an apprenticeship. SBI is offering three years apprenticeship and will fill 8,500 vacancies. "The selected apprentices should be willing to qualify in the examinations of IIBF (JAIIB/CAIIB) during 3 years apprenticeship engagement in the Bank," it has said in the notification.

Apply Online

"The apprentices are eligible for a stipend of Rs 15000 per month during 1st year, Rs 16500 per month during 2nd year and Rs 19000 per month during 3rd year. The apprentices are not eligible for any other allowances/ benefits," the SBI has notified.

This is an apprenticeship and not employment in the Bank, the bank has said.

Graduates between 20-28 years of age as on October 31, 2020 are eligible for the post. "Maximum age indicated is for unreserved and EWS candidates. Relaxation in upper age limit is applicable as per Government of India guidelines for SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates," it has been mentioned in the notification.

An online exam for the selection of apprentices will be held in January 2021, the SBI has said. There will be no interview and candidates who qualify in the online exam will appear for a local language test.

Admit cards for the online test will be released in the last week of December.

Click here for more Jobs News