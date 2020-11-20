SBI Invites Applications For 3 Years Apprenticeship; 8500 Vacancies

SBI has invited applications for apprenticeship.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications to recruit 8,500 apprentices. Application forms are available online on the website of SBI and candidates can fill and submit it on or before December 10. Online exam for selection of apprentices will be held in January 2021, the SBI has said.

Graduates between 20-28 years of age as on October 31, 2020 are eligible for the post. "Maximum age indicated is for unreserved and EWS candidates. Relaxation in upper age limit is applicable as per Government of India guidelines for SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates," it has been mentioned in the notification.

The duration of the apprenticeship is 3 years. "The selected apprentices should be willing to qualify in the examinations of IIBF (JAIIB/CAIIB) during 3 years apprenticeship engagement in the Bank," it has said in the notification.

On the salary of the apprentices, SBI has said that, "the apprentices are eligible for stipend of Rs15000 per month during 1st year, Rs 16500 per month during 2nd year and Rs 19000 per month during 3rd year. The apprentices are not eligible for any other allowances/ benefits."

Name of the post: Apprenticeship

Number of vacancies: 8,500

Application Fee: Rs 300; no fee for candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwD categories

Date of exam: January, 2021

Admit Card release date: last week of December 2020

