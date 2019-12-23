Railway Gives MD 'Divyangjan' Category Candidates Another Chance In CEN 02/2018

Concerned candidates can now rectify the option through Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC).

Candidates with Multiple Disability (MD) have been given one more chance to participate in the Indian Railways' CEN 02/2018 recruitment process. Such candidates can rectify the concerned category option, which was not available to them during the online application process initially, till January 7. This opportunity is only for those candidates who had filled their application under other disability category options and have a score of 38 or more in the written computer based test or CBT (28 or more for Divyangjan of SC/ST/non-creamy layer OBC).

MD refers to candidates having more than one disability among the other three categories of Locomotor Disability (LD), Visually Impaired (VI) and Hearing Impaired (HI).

On February 28, 2018 railway recruitment boards (RRB), the official recruitment body of the railways, had issued a corrigendum to the CEN 02/2018 job notice, consequent to the notification of the revised Divyangjan Act (RPWD Act, 2016) and orders of the Hon'ble Delhi High Court in a case filed by an organization for one of the Divyangjan categories. As per the corrigendum, the application process for the candidates was extended by a month.

Around 1.17 crore candidates including around 1.54 lakh Divyangjan appeared for the CBT. While over 1025 Divyangjan candidates have already been finally selected and several more candidates' cases are under verification/medical examination, it has been observed that the MD category has remained mostly unfilled in all Zonal Railways, said the Ministry.

The Ministry of Railways has taken cognizance of the requests made by the candidates who have said that due to unfamiliarity with the revised categorisation and application protocol, they have filled in only Single Disability (either LD or VI or HI) option in the application form, instead of two or more of the disabilities that they are affected with.

Concerned candidates can now rectify the option through Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC).

From amongst the eligible applications so received and scrutinised, shortlisting for further processing for filling up the unfilled MD vacancies will be done as per merit position, said the railway ministry.

