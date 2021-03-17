RRB NTPC: 2nd Stage Test Difficulty Level To Vary As Per 7th CPC Level Of Post

RRB NTPC exam first stage CBT is being held. Know details about 2nd stage CBT

The first computer-based test of the RRB NTPC exam has been over for more than 90 lakh candidates. The exam is being held in phases following COVID-19 safety protocols. A total of 1.26 crore candidates have registered for the RRB NTPC exam which is being held to fill 35,208 vacancies in various non-technical popular categories (NTPC) posts of Indian Railways which are Junior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper and other posts.

Candidates who qualify in the first computer-based test will appear for the second stage computer-based test.

After the second computer-based test, for Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Commercial Apprentice posts there will be document verification and medical examination.

For Station Master and Traffic Assistant, Typing Skill Test for Junior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist and Senior Time Keeper posts there will be Computer-based Aptitude Test after the second computer-based test followed by document verification and medical examination.

"RRB wise short listing of candidates for 2nd Stage computer-based test shall be done at the rate of 20 times the vacancies (may increase or decrease as per the requirement of Railway Administration). The short listing for 2nd Stage computer-based test will be based on the merit of the candidates in 1st Stage computer-based test," the RRBs have said.

RRB NTPC 2nd Computer-Based Test: Important Points