SOPs For RRB NTPC, Other Exams Being Framed: Centre

RRB NTPC, group D and other exams will be held from December 15.

The RRB NTPC, group D exams and the exam for selection to isolated and ministerial posts will be held from December 15. "SOPs for conduct of examination of this magnitude are being framed. Norms of social distancing and other protocols prescribed by the various Central and State authorities need to be followed which are essential in the interest of safety of candidates," says an official statement.

As per the data given by the railways, it has received more than 2.4 crore applications for these posts against 1,40,640 vacancies. Out of these 35208 vacancies are for NTPC (non technical popular categories like guards, office clerks, commercial clerks etc), 1663 for Isolated & Ministerial categories (Steno & Teaches etc) and 103769 for Level 1 vacancies (track maintainers, pointsman etc).

These exams were scheduled to be held within June to October 2019. The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) which are conducting the exams will did not proceed with the exam formalities after the application forms were submitted by the candidates.

Click here for more Jobs News