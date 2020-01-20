RRB NTPC Exam Dates Not Finalised Yet: Official

RRB NTPC exam dates are yet to be decided.

RRB NTPC exam dates are yet to be decided. We have not finalized the exam conducting agency yet, told a railway official to NDTV. The onus of exams will be given to the new exam conducting agency, once it has been finalized. This was announced by the railways last year. Up until September 2019, the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) were the official exam conducting bodies of the railways. In September 2019 RRBs had announced that they are mulling over roping an external agency for conducting railway exams.

On September 25, as per the information released by the RRBs publicly, there was a meeting with prospective agencies. However the outcome of the meeting and the decision to hire which agency for the exam, has not been disclosed by the boards. The only response from officials on the RRB NTPC exam dates is 'it is yet to be finalized' and 'dates would be finalized after the agency has been decided'.

For the posts under Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), RRB had received over 1 crore applications. In order to conduct the exam smoothly for such a huge number of candidates, RRBs have decided to rope in an external agency.

While RRBs had conducted huge recruitment drives earlier, this time it's different. Two big recruitment of the railways--RRB NTPC and RRB group D--were announced at the same time. Both the recruitment have witnessed over 1 crore applications, separately. While 1,15,67,248 applications have been registered for the RRC Group D recruitment, the RRB NTPC recruitment saw a total of 1,26,30,885 registrations.

The recruitment for both RRB NTPC and RRB Group D posts were announced in February, 2019.

