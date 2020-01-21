Know About Indian Railways Summer Internship Programme

Last year the internship was announced in April.

The Indian Railways organizes summer internship, starting from 2015, to familiarize students pursuing graduation, post graduation in engineering and MBA with the working of railways. The duration of the internship is two months and candidates get to study logistics, financial management, HR, materials management, project management and other technical matters related to the railways. Zonal railways, production units and PSUs of Indian railways conduct the internship.

This is a good opportunity for candidates pursuing courses in transportation technology and transportation management.

Candidates who have obtained first class graduate degree in the qualifying exam are eligible to apply for the internship.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit. On successful completion of the internship, which would include submission of a report or paper on the subject of internship, candidates will be given a certificate of internship.

This is not a paid internship and railways doesn't provide boarding and lodging facility to the interns.

The summer internship was announced in the 2014-2015 annual railway budget which was presented by DV Sadananda Gowda. In the budget report he had proposed to set up an Innovations Incubation Center. The idea was to harness the ideas generated from the staff of Indian Railways and convert them into practical solutions to increase efficiency of the system. The summer internship programme was a part of this proposal.

Last year the internship was announced in April, 2019.

