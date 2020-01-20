Jobs Announced Under Ministry Of Railways (RITES) For Engineers, ITI Candidates

RITES Limited recruitment 2020 for Engineers, ITI candidates

Applications have been invited from RITES Limited, a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Railways, for Apprenticeship training program. Graduate and Diploma engineers and ITI passout candidates are eligible to apply for the job. A total of 100 posts are available for recruitment. Candidates with four years degree in engineering or three years Diploma or ITI pass in Mechanical, Automobile or Electrical are eligible to apply for the job. Candidates those who have passed degree/ diploma in or after 2017 are eligible to apply. The last date for submission of application is January 31.

Job Notification

Candidates have to apply at the official website of Board of Apprenticeship Training (BOAT).

Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentice: 7 posts

Diploma Apprentice: 30 posts

Trade Apprentice: 63 posts

