RRB NTPC Exam: Things Candidates Shortlisted For Computer-Based Test Should Know

RRB NTPC admit card will be released soon.

For the NTPC exam, the railway recruitment boards (RRB) have already announced the application status of all the candidates who had registered for the exam. This means as per the details given by the candidates in the format as asked by the RRBs candidates have either been shortlisted to appear for the computer based test in December or else have been rejected and can not sit for the exam.

The NTPC exam application status was open for 10 days in which RRBs declared the status of close to 2 crore forms registered with them for the exam.

Candidates whose applications have been accepted by the RRBs for the NTPC exam will receive their admit cards soon. Admit card or hall ticket is the document required to enter the exam hall. In the RRB NTPC admit card, candidates will be intimated about their exam centre, exam city, shift timing, reporting timing and the guidelines to follow on the exam day.

The computer based test will have questions from general awareness, mathematics, general intelligence and reasoning. The exam will carry a total of 100 marks and candidates will be allowed 90 minutes to take the test. The examination duration will be 120 minutes for eligible PwBD candidates accompanied with scribe. There will be negative marking for wrong answers. For each wrong answer one-third of the total marks will be deducted.

After the exam is held, the total number of candidates equaling to 20 times the number of vacancies will be shortlisted for the next stage.

Candidates should keep their own mobile number, valid and active personal email ID active for the entire duration of recruitment as RRBs will send all recruitment related communications only through SMS and email till the recruitment is completely over.

