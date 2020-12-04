RRB NTPC Exam From December 28

RRB NTPC exam will begin on December 28.

The RRB NTPC exams will be held from December 28. This has been confirmed from an official source. The exam will be held till the end of March, 2021. The RRB NTPC exam will be held for selection to non-technical popular category (NTPC) posts of Indian Railways.

The exam will be conducted by the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB).

As per the information given by the railway recruitment boards (RRB) in the exam notification, details of exam city and date are likely to be released 10 days before the exam date.

On September 5, the Railway Ministry had announced that the pending exams for selection various posts in the national transporter will begin on December 15. These pending exams are for RRB NTPC, RRB group D and RRB Ministerial and Isolated category posts.

In October, the RRBs made an announcement that the exam for selection to Ministerial and Isolated category posts will be held from December 15 to December 23.

So far, there is no announcement on the RRB Group D exam. It is likely to be held after the RRB NTPC exam is over.

For the RRB NTPC and RRB Group D exams, 1,26,30,885 and 1,15,67,248 applications have been registered, respectively.

These exams will be conducted by the RRBs in multiple shifts. The marks obtained by the candidates will be normalised and final merit list will be decided, the RRBs have said.

Detailed schedule of the RRB NTPC, RRB group D and RRB Ministerial and Isolated category posts will be released. Candidates can access the detailed exam schedule on the official website of the RRBs.

