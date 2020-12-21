RRB NTPC Exam Begins Next Week; Mock Test Available

RRB NTPC exam will begin on December 28.

RRB NTPC exams will begin on December 28. The railway recruitment boards (RRB) have released mock tests for candidates. These tests are available on the official website of the RRBs and candidates can access it using their registration details. These RRB NTPC mock tests will acquaint candidates with the exam pattern.

RRB NTPC Mock Test

The RRB NTPC exam city, date, shift and other details has been released. Candidates have been informed about the city in which they will appear for the exam, the date on which their test is scheduled and the shift in which they will appear for the exam.

The RRB NTPC exam will be held in phases. The first phase will be held till January 13, 2021. Details of the subsequent phases will be released later, the RRBs have said.

The exam is being held for filling over 35,000 non-technical popular category (NTPC) posts in the Indian Railways and 1.26 crore candidates are sitting for this exam.

The RRBs have notified that changes have been made to the marks normalisation method. Normalisation method is a statistical rule which is implemented in exams held in multiple sessions taking into account the variation in the difficulty levels of question papers across all sessions.

