RRB Exams: Railways Revise Score Calculation Method

RRB exam: Mark normalisation method explained.

Railway exams have begun and the recruitment boards (RRB) have notified that changes have been to the marks normalisation method. Normalisation method is a statistical rule which is implemented in exams held in multiple sessions taking into account the variation in the difficulty levels of question papers across all sessions. The railway exams for group D, NTPC and other posts will be held in multiple sessions as the number of candidates who have registered for the exam is close to 2.5 crore.

"In the first stage computer based test, for some 7th CPC levels in the 2nd stage computer based test and for other tests, the exam may have to be conducted in multiple sessions. For these multisession papers, a suitable normalization is applied to take into account any variation in the difficulty levels of the question papers across different sessions," the RRBs have said.

For normalizing the marks, actual marks of the candidate, average marks of top 0.1% candidates in all sessions, sum of mean and standard deviation marks of the candidates in all shifts, average marks of the top 0.1% of the candidates in the shift in which the candidate had appeared for exam, sum of mean marks and standard deviation of the shift in which the candidate had appeared for exam and the sum of mean marks of candidates in the shift having maximum mean and standard deviation of marks of candidates in the examination considering all.

Earlier the RRBs had notified that in case the number of candidates appearing in a session is less than 1000, the mark of the topper will be considered instead of the average mark of top 0.1% of the candidates in that particular shift. This rule has been changed now.

Railways have added a new parameter for normalising the mark.

In order to normalise a candidate's marks it will also consider the sum of mean marks of candidates in the shift having maximum mean and standard deviation of marks of candidates in the examination in all shifts.

