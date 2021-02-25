RRB NTPC Computer Based Test Over For Close To 90 Lakh Registered Candidates

RRB NTPC fifth phase exam will be held from March 4.

The railways' RRB NTPC exam has been conducted for close to 90 lakh candidates so far, as per the data shared by the railway recruitment boards (RRB). The exam is being held in phases, the fourth phase being underway, to accommodate over 1.26 crore registered candidates at various exam centres across the country following COVID-19 safety protocols.

The fifth phase will begin on March 4 and admit cards for all the candidates who have been scheduled in this phase will be released February 28 onwards.

The exam is expected to be completed within March.

After this exam, another computer based test for selection to group D posts in the railways will begin. This exam will be conducted by the railway recruitment cells.

The RRBs intimate candidates about their exam city and date 10 days prior to the exam. The admit cards are released 4 days prior to the exam.

The RRBs have asked candidates to strictly follow COVID-related guidelines issued along with the call letter. It has made the use of face mask compulsory. "Candidates will be allowed entry only if wearing a face mask and the face mask shall be worn at all times (except at the time of capturing photograph)," the RRBs have said.

Items such as electronic gadgets like mobile phones, pager, watches, Bluetooth enabled devices, calculators, metallic wears, bangles, belts, bracelets etc. are not allowed inside the test centre.

