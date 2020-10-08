RRB NTPC Admit Card Soon: Important Points For Candidates

RRB NTPC exam will begin soon. The admit cards can be expected soon.

Admit cards for the RRB NTPC exams can be expected soon. So far, the railway recruitment boards (RRB) have informed candidates about their application status. Candidates whose application forms have been accepted by the RRBs will be issued admit cards to appear for the exam. The RRB NTPC exam will be held from December 15. The exact schedule of the exam will also be announced soon.

As a general practice, which was followed by the RRBs in previous exams held recently, candidates are intimated about the exam city and date before the admit cards are issued. Admit cards or call letters are issued to candidates minimum 4 days before the exam.

For the computer based test (CBT), scheduled from December 15, RRBs are likely to issue exam related guidelines and instructions specific to COVID-19.

"No call letter will be sent by post. The CBT Centre, date and shift indicated in the e-call letter shall be final," the RRBs have said in the exam notification.

"The e-call letters for CBTs, Computer based Aptitude Test, Typing Skill Test and document verification (as applicable) should be downloaded only from websites of the Railway Recruitment Boards concerned," the notification also reads.

Along with the call letter, RRBs may also issue travel authority to specific candidates.

Free sleeper class railway pass is admissible to candidates belonging to SC and ST categories only. "For such candidates, free Sleeper Class Railway Pass will be a part of e-call letter when they are called for various stages of recruitment viz. CBT, Computer based Aptitude Test, Typing Skill Test, document verification etc. as per the details furnished and uploaded in online application," it is mentioned in the notification.

